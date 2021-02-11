‘My living hell with cop lover’ – Brutal attack leaves woman in ICU

Police officials violently blowing their tops is common – and a criminologist blames poor management for the lack of debriefing officers regularly. Pretoria resident Izelle Venter opened a case of assault after she was viciously assaulted by her cop boyfriend in February 2019. Venter said she now lives with her parents and keeps to herself. She was booked off for six weeks following the attack and had to undergo an eye operation. “I spent five days in the intensive care unit,” Venter said. She initially didn’t want to open a case against the cop who beat her into the ICU...

Police officials violently blowing their tops is common – and a criminologist blames poor management for the lack of debriefing officers regularly.

Pretoria resident Izelle Venter opened a case of assault after she was viciously assaulted by her cop boyfriend in February 2019.

Venter said she now lives with her parents and keeps to herself.

She was booked off for six weeks following the attack and had to undergo an eye operation.

“I spent five days in the intensive care unit,” Venter said.

She initially didn’t want to open a case against the cop who beat her into the ICU because she is traumatised by him.

“We were dating for about two months when he lost it one night and assaulted me.”

Venter said she begged him to take her back to her car when the trouble started.

“He grabbed the key from my hand and hit me in the face with his head. That was the first shot. The followed a flat hand. And then I blacked out.”

Venter managed to flee the scene and was left bruised with a broken cheekbone and a concussion. The neurologist said another blow to the head may have cause brain damage.

Venter said after the attack she could not see and had to undergo an operation on her right eye.

“Now I cannot read without glasses.”

She now lives like a hostage because she is scared of bumping into her ex-boyfriend.

“The attack will haunt me for the rest of my life.”

Dr Pixie du Toit, criminologist and founder of the Sinoville Crisis Centre, said officers are under overwhelming pressure.

“They face some gruesome scenes where there is just blood and guts. Other stress factors included the public’s bad opinion of the service, the low salaries, and working conditions.

“Officers must be debriefed by the police social development at least every six weeks.”

The crisis centre has instated a monthly debriefing with the officers at the Sinoville station.

“The management isn’t taking care of the officers and that’s a problem.”

The police are yet to comment.

