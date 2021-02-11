 
 
Neglected Ennerdale residents’ grievances falling on deaf ears

Society 1 day ago

Concerns raised over land invasion, vandalised train station and neglected facilities.

Asanda Matlhare
11 Feb 2021
06:31:03 AM
Ennerdale residents Elmer Le Ray, left, and David Lucas look on at a vandalised section of a wall at a stadium, 10 February 2021. Ennerdale residents are concerned about the state of infrustructure in the area. Picture: Michel Bega

Ennerdale residents are continuing to fight for the betterment of their community despite their grievances concerning land invasion, a vandalised train station and neglected facilities falling on deaf ears. With the State of the Nation Address tonight, the residents expressed despondence towards what President Cyril Ramaphosa would say as it would not be anything new. Elmer Leray, who has been a resident in the area for more than a decade, said he was saddened to witness the area deteriorating at the extent it was. “My house is opposite an open field and I always fight with people who dump illegally...

