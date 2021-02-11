Neglected Ennerdale residents’ grievances falling on deaf ears

Ennerdale residents are continuing to fight for the betterment of their community despite their grievances concerning land invasion, a vandalised train station and neglected facilities falling on deaf ears. With the State of the Nation Address tonight, the residents expressed despondence towards what President Cyril Ramaphosa would say as it would not be anything new. Elmer Leray, who has been a resident in the area for more than a decade, said he was saddened to witness the area deteriorating at the extent it was. “My house is opposite an open field and I always fight with people who dump illegally...

Ennerdale residents are continuing to fight for the betterment of their community despite their grievances concerning land invasion, a vandalised train station and neglected facilities falling on deaf ears.

With the State of the Nation Address tonight, the residents expressed despondence towards what President Cyril Ramaphosa would say as it would not be anything new.

Elmer Leray, who has been a resident in the area for more than a decade, said he was saddened to witness the area deteriorating at the extent it was.

“My house is opposite an open field and I always fight with people who dump illegally because it is unacceptable. I also sometimes cut the grass there because it can go months without being taken care of by the municipality.”

Leray claimed that palisade slabs that were surrounding the stadium and bolts that were screwed onto the floodlights were being stolen by people from informal settlements down the road.

1/3 A sports facility in Ennerdale, 10 February 2021. Ennerdale residents are concerned about the state of infrustructure in the area. Picture: Michel Bega 2/3 Ennerdale resident Elmer Le Ray looks on at a vandalised sports facility, 10 February 2021. Ennerdale residents are concerned about the state of infrustructure in the area. Picture: Michel Bega 3/3 A sports facility in Ennerdale, 10 February 2021. Ennerdale residents are concerned about the state of infrustructure in the area. Picture: Michel Bega

David Lucas, another resident, said the train station being vandalised and neglected was the last thing the community needed.

“Ennerdale residents used trains frequently because they were safer and cheaper.

“Before the pandemic, the trains were working and people commuted using them even though there was poor service.”

Lucas added that the train station was first vandalised shortly after the lockdown began in March last year.

1/3 Ennerdale residents Elmer Le Ray and David Lucas look on at a vandalised railway in the area, 10 February 2021. Ennerdale residents are concerned about the state of infrustructure in the area. Picture: Michel Bega 2/3 Ennerdale resident Elmer Le Ray looks on at a vandalised railway in the area, 10 February 2021. Ennerdale residents are concerned about the state of infrustructure in the area. Picture: Michel Bega 3/3 Ennerdale resident David Lucas looks on at a vandalised train station in Ennerdale, 10 February 2021. Ennerdale residents are concerned about the state of infrustructure in the area. Picture: Michel Bega

He said the problems faced by the community were in desperate need of the mayor’s intervention.

“The bigger problem I have is that our issues in the communities are becoming a political game.

“My plea to the mayor is he needs to take action and comes on board by engaging with us.”

Anthony Reeves, a member of the Ennerdale Football Association, pleaded for the government to invest in recreational centres in the area.

“It is simple, maintain and the community will look after the buildings.”

Joburg mayor Geoff Makhubo did not respond to a request for comment.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.