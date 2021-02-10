 
 
Kids’ safety on the internet takes centre stage

Society

Safer Internet Day is celebrated in about 140 countries on the second Tuesday of February to raise awareness of emerging online social ills.

Asanda Matlhare
10 Feb 2021
08:31:20 AM
“Together for a safer internet” was this year’s theme for the Safer Internet Day (SID) campaign, conducted by the Film and Publication Board (FPB). The objective was to encourage safe and positive use of digital technology by children and to start conversations about creating a positive digital footprint. Pinky Kekana, the deputy minister of communications, said on Tuesday: “This event aims to raise awareness of a safer internet. Being a citizen to the net comes with a lot of responsibilities that people are not aware of.” Kekana urged internet users to continuously teach themselves about digital laws and ethics. “Not...

