 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Man loses battle against Covid…and wedding ring goes missing

Society 4 weeks ago

Couple would have celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary later this year.

Marizka Coetzer
30 Jan 2021
08:30:38 AM
PREMIUM!
Man loses battle against Covid…and wedding ring goes missing

Picture: iStock

A deceased Pretoria east man’s wedding ring went missing after he lost his battle against Covid-19 in a private Pretoria hospital. When Robyn Koudstaat took her athletic husband, Jan, 56, to a local doctor two weeks ago, she never dreamed it would be the last time she would see her husband alive. On 13 January, Koudstaat took her husband to a general practitioner after he had become very weak from not eating. Jan was immediately admitted to the hospital because his lung capacity was down to 60%. “During our last conversation, I told him, ‘Lovey you are going to die...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
Battling daily on the Covid-19 front line 13.2.2021
‘My living hell with cop lover’ – Brutal attack leaves woman in ICU 11.2.2021
Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini admitted to ICU 7.2.2021

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Dad takes fight to ConCourt after nursery school accident leaves child disabled

Business News Tito Mboweni’s budget of hope and despair

Movies and TV Is it time to cancel your DStv subscription? Here are your options

Business News Budget 2021: Good news on income tax, bad news on booze, smokes and fuel

Government SIU probing tender irregularities involving Zweli Mkhize’s aides


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.