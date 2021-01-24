Well wishes pour in after veteran journalist Stephen Grootes tests positive for Covid-19

Journalist Stephen Grootes revealed on Sunday that he had tested positive for Covid-19.

The SAfm Radio host said he is experiencing some symptoms.

“Some personal news this morning: I have tested positive for Covid-19. I’m lucky, so far I only feel exhaustion, congestion and no sense of taste, nothing else. Of course, I will be staying at home and self-isolating,” he tweeted.

Messages of well wishes quickly poured into the popular’s Twitter post, with Minister of Public Transport Fikile Mbalula commenting: “Get well my brother just know we appreciate you and what you do as a journalist.”

Fellow journalists Karyn Maughan and Cathy Mohlahlana also sending their get well soon messages.

Affectionately known as Stevovo trended on Twitter as many people shared their messages to Grootes.

Please look after yourself Stephen. Wishing you a speedy recovery. — Karyn Maughan (@karynmaughan) January 24, 2021

Please take care of yourself Stevovo and get well soon. ???????????? — Cathy Mohlahlana (@CathyMohlahlana) January 24, 2021

Wishing you a speedy recovery @StephenGrootes and comfort on the road to recovery???? — Prof Thuli Madonsela (@ThuliMadonsela3) January 24, 2021





Grootes famously had an exclusive interview with the eldest and most influential member of the Gupta family, Ajay in 2016.

Detailing his experienced, Grootes says he took along his own recording device as a backup in the event that the edited version would have to be disputed. He also says that he informed the PR company and Ajay Gupta that he would be doing this and that Bell-Pottinger could hold on to his recording until the interview was released.

Grootes describe that the interview with Ajay was the toughest he had ever done in his career, saying he was surprised the interview had been released only after 10 months.

