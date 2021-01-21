Medical aid racism destroyed me, says pharmacist

PREMIUM!
Medical aid racism destroyed me, says pharmacistSociety 2 hours ago
A Pretoria pharmacist says racist practices at medical aids, caused him to lose his entire life’s work, and nearly ended in him wiping out his entire family during a mental breakdown.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Covid-19 Condolences pour in for late minister Jackson Mthembu
Accidents Woman dead, daughter missing after another car plunges down Voëlklip cliff
General Jackson Mthembu dies from Covid-19 complications
Entertainment Everyone’s talking about poet Amanda Gorman – here’s what you need to know
Covid-19 WRAP: 300 days of lockdown – How we survived