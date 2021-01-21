 
 
Medical aid racism destroyed me, says pharmacist

Society 2 hours ago

A Pretoria pharmacist says racist practices at medical aids, caused him to lose his entire life’s work, and nearly ended in him wiping out his entire family during a mental breakdown.

Sipho Mabena
21 Jan 2021
06:25:32 PM
Picture: iStock

The “racist” conduct of South Africa’s medical schemes has left a string of broken lives and dreams, with a Pretoria pharmacist telling how he went from owning four successful pharmacies and a medical centre to being forced to work for a retail pharmacy chain. “I was a landlord of a thriving medical centre that have since lost. I had two pharmacies in the city centre and two in the township. I used to employ 46 people but today I am employed myself, thanks to racist, malicious medical aid schemes” Moloko Mokoditoa, told The Citizen. A lifelong dream crushed Growing up...

