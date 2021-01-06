 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Pandemic marriages see a popularity boom

Society 14 hours ago

One pastor says he gets marriage inquiries daily and marries 10 couples on average per month.

Marizka Coetzer
06 Jan 2021
04:35:05 AM
PREMIUM!
Pandemic marriages see a popularity boom

Picture: iStock

The wedding industry is booming with brides and grooms skipping the church aisle and getting hitched despite the lockdown regulations imposed the past few months. Mathilde Tomson-Myburgh from Cape Town said she and her wife had to postpone their wedding twice, considered eloping, and then ended up getting married on the original date in lockdown. “We got engaged in December 2017 but never set a date. Finally, in December 2019, we decided we wanted to get married in October 2020 and then the pandemic happened,” said Tomson-Myburgh adding that they then decided to put their wedding plans on ice until...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Education The new back-to-school normal – in shift

Covid-19 WHO virus investigators head for China, but await visas

Business News ‘250,000 jobs on the line’ – Tavern industry asks government to lift booze ban

Covid-19 SA doctors buy into Ivermectin hype, despite warnings, risks

Business News FBI jumps into bitcoin probe


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.