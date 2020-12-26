Baby boom in North West over 100 Christmas babies born

The North West province has welcomed 133 newborn babies on Christmas day.

In a statement, Health MEC Madoda Sambatha commended all women who gave birth at 23:59 to 68 boys and 65 girls.

“I am pleased that we have a good record of pregnant mothers who ensured attendance of antenatal clinics,” said Sambatha.

“The purpose of antenatal care is to prevent or identify and treat conditions that may threaten the health of the fetus/newborn and/or the mother, and to help a woman approach pregnancy and birth as positive experiences. We encourage all women to present themselves at a local clinic when they miss their first period.”

Of the 133 babies born, Ngaka Modiri Molema District recorded a total of 29 babies.

The Bojanala District recorded 31 babies and the Dr Kenneth Kaunda District 34.

Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati which in previous years recorded lower numbers of deliveries has this year recorded above all the other districts, with 39 babies.

Sambatha said there was one twin delivery at Potchefstroom Hospital.

“As part of Covid-19 prevention measures, we are discouraging hugging and kissing of babies and their mothers,” said Sambatha.

Sambatha congratulated the mothers and wished them and their babies good health.

