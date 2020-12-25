Gauteng welcomes 227 Christmas babies

Gauteng’s public healthcare facilities saw the delivery of 227 babies on Christmas day between 12h00 midnight and 12h00 afternoon, the Gauteng department of health said in a statement.

Health MEC Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi and Home Affairs Deputy Minister Njabulo Nzuza, welcomed Christmas babies and congratulated parents on their bundles of joy, it said.

“The MEC and Deputy Minister this morning visited Carletonville Hospital and Leratong Hospital as part of government’s efforts to create awareness on early birth registration by encouraging parents to register births at health facilities.

“The availability of Home Affairs offices at health facilities is part of efforts to create a seamless service for communities.

“MEC Mokgethi and Deputy Minister Nzuza further assessed conditions under which mothers gave birth given the Covid-19 environment.”

Academic hospitals delivered 47 babies, mostly from Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital with 27 deliveries, followed by Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital with 12. Tertiary, Regional and District hospitals delivered 135 babies combined and Community Health Centres 45 babies, according to the statement.

“MEC Mokgethi congratulated mothers of newly-born babies and wished them a Merry Christmas and Prosperous New Year.

“Congratulations to all the mothers and their partners for their new born babies. This year is very different as we operate under Covid-19 conditions and we are not able to celebrate the newborn babies the way we are used to,” she said.

MEC Mokgethi commended health professionals for their dedication and commitment towards saving lives.

“They are a beacon of hope in a very difficult period. Generations will salute them for their selfless service in the midst of a global pandemic.

“Let me also wish all Gauteng residents a Merry Christmas and prosperous 2021. It is important that we enjoy ourselves in a very responsible way during the festive season. We plead with members of society to continue with adherence to non-pharmaceutical interventions in the fight against Coronavirus.

“To stop the spread of Covid-19 requires a collective effort from every member of the community hence the Department urges members of the public to protect themselves and others by avoiding the ‘three Cs’: Closed spaces, Crowded places and Close-contact settings,” MEC Mokgethi concluded.

