Only Xmas service for hotspot church

Society 2 mins ago

‘Sometimes God has to use drastic things to bring your to your knees and help us think about our lives and our relationship with him.’

Christelle du Toit
19 Dec 2020
05:10:12 AM
Picture for illustration. A social worker dressed as Santa Claus sanitizes the church as a preventive measure against the Covid-19 coronavirus ahead of the Christmas celebrations in Ahmedabad on December 18, 2020. (Photo by Sam PANTHAKY / AFP)

With a week to go before 25 December, Tony Christian, senior pastor at Gelvandale Baptist Church, is preparing for Christmas in the country’s biggest Covid-19 hotspot, the Nelson Mandela Bay (NMB) metro. While the revised restrictions in the NMB metro, as announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa, still allow for physical gatherings in limited numbers, his church has placed themselves under lockdown as the infection numbers started surging. “Even after the first wave, we didn’t go back – it was just a waiting game as we have a number of seniors and wanted to make sure they are fine,” said Christian....

