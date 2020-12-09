‘Blessers’ to blame for KZN’s rising HIV infection rate – Zikalala

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala has blamed ‘blessers’ for the continued rise in the HIV infection rate in the province, while at the same time praising progress being made in the fight against the pandemic.

Speaking at a World Aids Day event in Manguzi in the uMkhanyakude District, Zikalala said about 7.7 million South Africans are infected with HIV, making it the country with the highest number globally.

KZN remains the epicentre of the disease in South Africa, with around two million infections.

Zikalala said ‘blessers’ should stop buying young girls gifts and giving them pocket money in exchange for sex. He encouraged young people to abstain from sex for as long as possible. ‘When they do decide to have a partner they must get tested together and ensure they use condoms. The call is for all of us to check our status regularly to ensure we are negative. “Should you discover that you are positive, start taking ARTs and do so in strict compliance with the guidelines.” Zikalala also stressed that the province would be intensifying the campaign to ensure that the Aids pandemic would be reversed in the province. This article was republished from Zululand Observer with permission

