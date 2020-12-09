 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Anti-GBV NGOs need support and aid, ‘not only campaigns’

Society 2 hours ago

One of the realities of the Covid-19 pandemic was its contribution to the increase in incidents of violence against women and children, said Not In My Name spokesman Themba Masango.

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
09 Dec 2020
05:45:46 AM
PREMIUM!
Anti-GBV NGOs need support and aid, ‘not only campaigns’

Picture for illustration. Over 200 women were protesting in Zandspruit, 30 June 2020. The women who blocked roads with burning tyres and debris were protesting against the men in the area, saying they are tired of being abused and raped and feared for their children's safety. Pictures: Tracy Lee Stark

Communities marred by gender-based violence (GBV) can’t get by on campaigns alone, nongovernmental organisation (NGO) Not In My Name says, following the staggering number of cases reported this year. This as the Gauteng government has launched one of many anti-GBV campaigns. Community-based interventions were the key to solving the puzzle of GBV in South Africa, the Gauteng government has found after GBV cases soared in the province this year. According to the latest data from the health department’s Clinical Forensic Medical Services and Thuthuzela Care Centre, Gauteng had 11 493 reported sexual offences and 5 201 domestic violence cases in...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 WATCH: 90-year-old UK grandmother first in line for Covid vaccine

General SIU raids the National Lotteries Commission offices in Pretoria

Treatment News Questions hang over Covid vaccine for SA

Covid-19 NMB virus hotspot youths party on, thumbing noses at cops

Politics Mbeki ‘was lobbied to bring sanity’ to ANC NEC meeting


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.