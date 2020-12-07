 
 
Covid-19 leaves broke NGOs broken

Society

Those who have fallen through the cracks of government’s security net are set to lose the aid of NGOs, as donations to these organisations also dry up.

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
07 Dec 2020
10:11:29 AM
Picture: iStock

A tough year for the community outreach sector and nongovernmental organisations (NGO) has spelled doom for millions of South Africans who fall through the cracks of government’s social programmes and rely on NGOs for essential services. Nonprofit organisations (NPOs) say the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic have left many cash-strapped and, regretfully, watching beneficiaries suffer along with them. According to Themba Masango, spokesperson for #NotinMyNameSA, organisations which often reached people who government could not in marginalised communities, were faced with tougher choices, as fewer donations had left them unable to serve as many people. ALSO READ: Should (and could) rapists...

