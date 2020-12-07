Covid-19 leaves broke NGOs broken

PREMIUM!
Covid-19 leaves broke NGOs brokenSociety 13 seconds ago
Those who have fallen through the cracks of government’s security net are set to lose the aid of NGOs, as donations to these organisations also dry up.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Covid-19 Covid-19 update: 4,116 new cases bring SA’s total to 814,565
Politics DA has learned its lesson, ‘done with the EFF’ – Steenhuisen
Cricket Second ODI postponed, but plug not yet pulled on Proteas series
Covid-19 Matric Rage parties declared super-spreader events, quarantine urged
Crime Watch: Truck driver legs it after load of brooms hides big broom-broom bakkie