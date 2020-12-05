 
 
Go on vacation, by all means, but don’t forget protocols

Society 1 hour ago

Beaches are expected to be open in all provinces, provided each beachgoer is responsible for their health and conscious of others around them, especially vulnerable members of society.

Nica Richards
05 Dec 2020
05:45:04 AM
Go on vacation, by all means, but don’t forget protocols

Picture for illustration purposes. A woman stays inside her social security designated area at a crowded San Lorenzo beach, in Gijon, Asturias, northern Spain, 04 July 2020. The beach is crowded in the first weekend of July, the first one of summer holidays. Picture: EPA-EFE/ALBERTO MORANTE

Though South Africans have been cooped up for too long to expect everyone to stay indoors and politely decline family invitations, not even the silly season can loosen the iron grip of the pandemic that has left no economic sector or citizen untouched. Interventions have been put in place to prevent the spread of the virus, notably in the Western and Eastern Cape. “There is a definitive desire to escape the reality of Covid-19 and the strangle of lockdown and we foresee tourists wanting to escape to scenic views and the sound of the ocean,” said Garden Route communications officer...

