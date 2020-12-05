Go on vacation, by all means, but don’t forget protocols

Though South Africans have been cooped up for too long to expect everyone to stay indoors and politely decline family invitations, not even the silly season can loosen the iron grip of the pandemic that has left no economic sector or citizen untouched. Interventions have been put in place to prevent the spread of the virus, notably in the Western and Eastern Cape. “There is a definitive desire to escape the reality of Covid-19 and the strangle of lockdown and we foresee tourists wanting to escape to scenic views and the sound of the ocean,” said Garden Route communications officer...

Though South Africans have been cooped up for too long to expect everyone to stay indoors and politely decline family invitations, not even the silly season can loosen the iron grip of the pandemic that has left no economic sector or citizen untouched.

Interventions have been put in place to prevent the spread of the virus, notably in the Western and Eastern Cape.

“There is a definitive desire to escape the reality of Covid-19 and the strangle of lockdown and we foresee tourists wanting to escape to scenic views and the sound of the ocean,” said Garden Route communications officer Herman Pieters.

Regulations that must be followed, notably wearing a mask at all times, sanitising regularly and maintaining social distancing, have to be done even more stringently, said Zaid Kalla, Limpopo’s department of economic development, environment and tourism spokesperson.

He warned that anyone who does not comply with protocols will be made an example of, either by being “thrown out” of a facility, or even arrested.

Similarly, events organisers who break the stipulated limit of 250 people for indoor events, or 500 people for outdoor ones, will have them shut down.

In Joburg, 21 out of 55 pools are open, in line with the city’s staggered approach to allowing bathers back into facilities on a first come, first serve basis.

Public swimming facilities will be open to visitors and residents in the Limpopo area.

Beaches are expected to be open in all provinces, provided each beachgoer is responsible for their health and conscious of others around them, especially vulnerable members of society.

Nelson Mandela Bay closed its beaches temporarily in November after life guards tested positive for Covid-19. The province’s tourism office confirmed that beaches were once again open.

This could change within a few hours, so tourists and residents were urged to follow social media for any updates.

All 10 of Cape Town’s beaches are open. Museums and galleries will be open, as well as cinemas, theatres and social events, provided capacity is minimised in order for social distancing to be observed.

Anyone walking around must have their mask on at all times, even in outdoor settings, unless strenuous exercise or beach activities are practiced.

Accommodation facilities are in full operation, as are restaurants, provided the number of people at a facility are wearing their masks and keeping their distance.

