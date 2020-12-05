Desperate dads want to see minister – or approach EFF

PREMIUM!
Desperate dads want to see minister – or approach EFFSociety 1 hour ago
After Mbonani was in October arrested for allegedly abducting his child, Mondlane again wrote to Minister of Social Developmewnt Lindiwe Zulu, who has allegedly yet to answer.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Business News Public sector unions want govt to enforce 2018 wage agreement
Politics Nasrec, 3 years later: Zuma camp not dead and buried yet
Covid-19 Level 1 crackdown for SA, higher lockdown restrictions for Nelson Mandela Bay
Covid-19 Lockdown: Extension for expired driving licences, all domestic airports open
Business News Despite Covid-19 surges, South Africans adamant of going on vacation