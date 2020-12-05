 
 
Desperate dads want to see minister – or approach EFF

Society 1 hour ago

After Mbonani was in October arrested for allegedly abducting his child, Mondlane again wrote to Minister of Social Developmewnt Lindiwe Zulu, who has allegedly yet to answer.

Marizka Coetzer
05 Dec 2020
05:15:52 AM
From left, Sicelo Mbonani, Solomon Mondlane and Greamme Dewar can be seen outside the Department of Social Development building protesting for more inclusive rights for fathers, 10 February 2020, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

The “hunger strike fathers” are demanding to meet with the minister of social development or they will approach Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in a desperate attempt to be heard. On Thursday last week, the two men – Sicelo Mbonani and Solomon Mondlane –along with the We Are Fathers, We Are Parents organisation, met at the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) office in Joburg to hand over a memorandum with a list of demands, including that fathers be given equal rights. Tshepo Maponyane, from the We are Fathers, We Are Parents, said the chief executive of the commission phoned him...

