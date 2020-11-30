Cape Town’s former noon gunner Dudley Malgas has died

Family of Navy’s former Chief Petty Officer Dudley Malgas, who died on Sunday, say that they will always remember him for his big heart and generous spirit.

Malgas died at the 2 Military Hospital in Wynberg on Sunday after falling ill on Sunday afternoon.

He retired last year after firing Cape Town’s noon gun on Signal Hill for 22 years.

Family spokesperson and niece Lynn Malgas said that he had a chronic liver disease for some time and was on medication. He contracted Covid-19 about three months ago.

“The Covid took a hard knock on him because, from time to time, he would struggle to breathe and he was in and out of hospital,” said Lynn.

Recovered

The 61-year-old never fully recovered even after his second coronavirus test came back negative.

Lynn said her uncle had depended on an oxygen machine, which the hospital advised he should be on all the time.

“Last night [Sunday], things changed when he got very sick and his wife rushed him to hospital, where he died,” the 42-year-old said.

Malgas had served in the military for 39 years.

“My uncle lived his life to the fullest right until the end”, said Malgas, whose voice lightened a little as she described his legacy.

She said that he had always given back to others and was a huge community person, especially in the Bo-Kaap.

“It’s just so sad that, because of the Covid-19, we weren’t able to give back to him, because of the regulations.”

“Only his wife could be there for him,” she added.

Malgas leaves behind his wife, Estelle Malgas, two daughters and four sons.

He will be laid to rest on Saturday at the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Strand Street.

