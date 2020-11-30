Pretoria community cleans abandoned Greenview train station

A local community organisation said it has chased away all the “drug addicts” and “criminals” from the uncompleted and abandoned multi-million rand Greenview railway station in Mamelodi.

The organisation has also cleaned up all the litter and cut the overgrown grass at the station.

“Cleaning up the station will hopefully convince Prasa to allow trains to stop there and allow commuters from the Phomolong informal settlement and surrounding area to start using the station,” said Solly Mahlangu, a spokesperson for the organisation.

The community decided during a meeting to embark on the clean-up.

Construction work on the R102-million station was started in 2011, but was halted in October 2018 due to “unforeseen circumstances” and community unrest. It was supposed to have been completed in 2015. Since then the station has been vandalised and stripped by criminals and drugs addicts. “It has become a hideout for drugs addicts,” said Mahlangu. Also read: Pretoria residents call on government to complete R102m train station Mahlangu said the station will improve the lives of local commuters by shortening the distance they must travel to catch trains. Local residents also signed a petition to revive the station. “We don’t have a date for when we will deliver the petition, but in the meantime we cleaned up the station and chased away the criminals and addicts sleeping there.” He said community members also volunteered to patrol around the station to ensure it was kept free of criminals. “It wouldn’t be the first time we have done this,” he said. “There used to be official security guards at the empty station, but we have now joined forces with Sakhisiwe security company, who is also providing free training to all the people who volunteered to guard the station.” He added that the volunteers are working two shifts at day and night, patrolling the station as well as the rails that are also targeted by criminals. “People here are tired of having to walk such long distances to other train stations in Mamelodi,” he said.

This article was republished from Rekord East with permission

