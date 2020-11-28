Dads’ rights forum makes demands to SAHRC

A local organisation fighting for fathers’ rights hopes for transformation in the legal system after handing a memorandum to the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) on Friday.

The We are Fathers, We Are Parents Forum, along with two fathers who went on a hunger strike recently in protest at not having access to their children, handed over the memorandum.

It includes the demand that fathers have equal rights in respect of their children and a watchdog be set up to monitor the system.

“It went very well. We even had the opportunity to meet them for an hour to talk about our issues,” Tshepo Maponyane, from the organisation, said.

The list of demands in the memorandum to the SAHRC also included establishing a commission of inquiry to address all child-related cases where human rights were being violated.

The organisation also wants the SAHRC to condemn parental alienation as a violation of human rights both of the child and the alienated parent; that judicial officers in family law be properly trained; and that the rights of married and unmarried fathers be equal before the law.

The organisation called for children’s matters to be settled within 90 days to prevent further violation of their rights through protracted litigation.

Maponyane said: “We are hoping for the full transformation of the legal system with regards to father rights.”

Sicelo Mbonani and Solomon Mondlane made headlines outside the department of social development in Pretoria in February when they embarked on an 11-day hunger strike in protest at not having access to their children.

The strike ended when they were approached by members of the department who promised to assist them. But both the fathers said that to date, nothing had in fact been done.

Last month, Mbonani spent two nights behind bars for abducting his biological son at the end of October.

Maponyane said the organisation has given the SAHRC seven days to respond to the memorandum.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.