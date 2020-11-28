Everyone must report abuse, not turn a blind eye

It is time for everyone to act like activists and stop the silence surrounding violence against women and children, says Henda van der Merwe, director of Christian social council, CMR Gauteng East.

“Abusers should be reported and be made to own up to their unacceptable behaviour. We must stop protecting them by remaining silent,” Van der Merwe said.

“Crime statistics hardly ever show a downward trend and considering that in a three-month period this year, 65 women were murdered in South Africa and another 122 almost killed in attempted murders, nothing about abuse is acceptable.

“Not even that which seems innocuous, like incessant teasing.”

Van der Merwe said gender-based violence began in the home – or a relationship. Women should learn to identify abusive behaviour right from the start of a relationship – and walk away.

“Let us take note that 1 758 protection orders were served from April to June this year in Gauteng alone. Usually, by the time a woman gets to this point, the partner abuse has been ongoing for a long time – most probably years.

“Community members should remember that silence implies complicity… and that abuse is a crime. But be careful. Reach out to the victim first, if possible.

“Be supportive and sensitive. Try to discuss the problem – but most of all, listen. Do not be scared to reach out and help someone in distress. We should care enough to become part of the solution.”

Van der Merwe said it was important to teach children gender roles and that it did not mean submission of one partner, but rather equality of respect and treatment by others.

“Part of this would be to take measures to protect children from harmful influences by TV, social media and, in particular, porn sites accessible from cellphones.”

She said factors such as unemployment played a role in gender-based abuse.

