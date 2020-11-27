Monique Muller takes stand against GBV during 16 Days of Activism

Monique Muller, who was unexpectedly placed in the spotlight after her estranged partner – media personality Katlego Maboe – confessed to cheating on camera, has taken a stand against gender-based violence (GBV).

Muller obtained a protection order against Maboe in September, and Maboe was set to appear in court in October after he allegedly breached the stipulations of the protection order.

In an interview which is still yet to be released, Muller had a sit-down interview with Go Binge. In a clip, Muller alleged a physical attack occurred and that’s the reason she sought a protection order.

Posting several images marking 16 Days of Activism, Muller attended a protest in Cape Town with the likes of Rachel Kolisi. The campaign is opposed to violence against women and children and runs from 25 November to 10 December.

Muller said she did not understand why when women spoke up some, people shamed them or refused to believe them. The mother of one has been outspoken before, supporting organisations such as Stand Up Together SA, with all donations going to gender-based violence organisations, including SA Women Fight Back.

A date is yet to be given for Maboe’s court appearance for allegedly breaching his protection order. The television presenter is also still under internal investigations at Expresso Morning Show and at OUTsurance. Cardova Productions announced that Maboe would no longer appear on the show until further notice.

In a statement, Cardova Productions said: “We condemn any acts of violence and mistreatment, especially against women and children, and therefore take such allegations very seriously.”

Maboe’s OUTsurance ads have been pulled despite petitions for him to be placed back on the air.

