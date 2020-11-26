Homeless choose the streets over Covid-19 shelters

PREMIUM!
Homeless choose the streets over Covid-19 sheltersSociety 1 hour ago
While the capital’s homeless were grateful for a place to sleep and have a warm bath, they say safety in the shelters left much to be desired and they chose to stay on the streets instead of braving the clashes over food, stolen property and drugs.
