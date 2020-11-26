 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Homeless choose the streets over Covid-19 shelters

Society 1 hour ago

While the capital’s homeless were grateful for a place to sleep and have a warm bath, they say safety in the shelters left much to be desired and they chose to stay on the streets instead of braving the clashes over food, stolen property and drugs.

Sipho Mabena
26 Nov 2020
06:34:18 PM
PREMIUM!
Homeless choose the streets over Covid-19 shelters

Residents of a homeless shelter in Tshwane sit outside while they wait for Gauteng Social Development MEC Dr. Nomathemba Mokgethi to address them, 28 September 2020, Pretoria. Social Development in partenrship with various government departments such as Home Affairs set out to ensure all those requiring ID documents or birth certificates can apply for them while the Department of Health assisted homeless with health care needs and NPO's provide skills and job readiness programmes. Picture: Jacques Nelles

The homeless, rounded up and sheltered at various facilities during the peak of the Covid-19 hard lockdown, have returned their normal lives on the streets, leaving the temporary shelters erected to house them abandoned. The temporary tent shelters erected in stadiums in Tshwane, including the one in Caledonian and Trans-Oranje Stadium, have mainly been abandoned, expect for a few hours each night, as some of their occupants come back to sleep. According to Sihle Ndzuza,33, he and four others in his group were rounded up by Metro police and taken to the Trans-Oranje rugby stadium, West of the city. They...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Personal Finance Go into Black Friday 2020 well-prepared, be wary of making more debt

Politics ATM ‘surprised’ as Ramaphosa no-confidence motion gets greenlight

Courts Ex-Bosasa exec Agrizzi a no-show in court, still in ‘intensive care’

State Capture ANC’s Zizi Kodwa linked to dodgy EOH payments at Zondo commission

Columns Cyril not saviour we hoped for


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.