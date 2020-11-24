 
 
Headmaster fired, but ‘we can’t get another Enock’

Society 2 hours ago

‘I can’t be happy… All we want is justice,’ Enock’s mother Anro Mpianzi told The Citizen. ‘Someone must be behind bars. To be fired is nothing.’

Marizka Coetzer
24 Nov 2020
05:40:11 AM
The Gauteng department of education has taken action against the death of Parktown Boys High School pupil Enoch Mpianzi who drowned on 15 January during a Grade 8 orientation camp at Nyati Bush and Riverbreak Lodge. Picture: Gallo Images

Nothing has changed at Parktown Boys’ High School, more than a month after its headmaster was fired for misconduct following the tragic death of Enock Mpianzi. The Grade 8 pupil drowned at an orientation camp at Nyati Bush and Riverbreak in Brits. On 18 October, the Gauteng department of education announced Malcolm Williams’ dismissal after he was found guilty of two counts of misconduct. “I can’t be happy… All we want is justice,” Enock’s mother Anro Mpianzi told The Citizen. “Someone must be behind bars. To be fired is nothing. “He is walking around free, he can get another job...

