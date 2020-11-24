Headmaster fired, but ‘we can’t get another Enock’

Nothing has changed at Parktown Boys’ High School, more than a month after its headmaster was fired for misconduct following the tragic death of Enock Mpianzi. The Grade 8 pupil drowned at an orientation camp at Nyati Bush and Riverbreak in Brits. On 18 October, the Gauteng department of education announced Malcolm Williams’ dismissal after he was found guilty of two counts of misconduct. “I can’t be happy… All we want is justice,” Enock’s mother Anro Mpianzi told The Citizen. “Someone must be behind bars. To be fired is nothing. “He is walking around free, he can get another job...

Nothing has changed at Parktown Boys’ High School, more than a month after its headmaster was fired for misconduct following the tragic death of Enock Mpianzi.

The Grade 8 pupil drowned at an orientation camp at Nyati Bush and Riverbreak in Brits.

On 18 October, the Gauteng department of education announced Malcolm Williams’ dismissal after he was found guilty of two counts of misconduct.

“I can’t be happy… All we want is justice,” Enock’s mother Anro Mpianzi told The Citizen.

“Someone must be behind bars. To be fired is nothing.

“He is walking around free, he can get another job but we can’t get another Enock.”

ALSO READ: Report on Enock Mpianzi’s death reveals shocking details on roll call list, water level at the camp

Former school parent Michelle Haylett said nothing had changed at the school because Williams refused to accept his dismissal. “He has no care in the world.”

Haylett said in 2018, after the Collin Rex rape scandal, the victims were not offered support, they were bullied more.

“The bullies have moved from behind the desks to the front of the class.”

ALSO READ: Sacked Parktown Boys principal will continue to report for duty – for now

She said her son was victimised by Williams and other teachers after the news broke.

“They told us to get on with it, as if to tell us to get over it. How do you get over your child getting molested at school?”

“We also pleaded with them to stop the orientation camps.”

The year after her son matriculated, the camp where Mplazi drowned was held again. “He should not be around children, let alone teaching them. How many boys do we have to lose?”

Education department spokesman Steve Mabona said the department would comment in due course and Parktown Boys’ High School did not respond to an inquiry by the time of print.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.