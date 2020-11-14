Stay on the right side of pyro displays this Diwali

The start of the Hindu New Year is almost upon South Africans, with five-day Diwali celebrations kicking off on Saturday.

Diwali, which means “row of lights”, is a celebration of light triumphing over darkness.

And in one of the most trying years to date, this is an apt opportunity to celebrate.

The desperate need to let one’s hair down and immerse oneself in the festivities must, however, be done safely and responsibly.

This means adhering to city bylaws, which are slightly different in each province.

Due to Diwali being a religious holiday, which bylaws take into account, celebrations do not tend to be as raucous as Guy Fawkes or New Year’s Eve.

Durban

In Durban, Diwali celebrations often take place at beachfronts, a tradition likely interrupted due to Covid-19.

But for fireworks displays to take place, approval must be sought well before the event.

The bylaws read that consumer or recreational fireworks are a separate grade of fireworks to those used during cultural and religious celebrations, or at special times of the year.

But consumer fireworks usually give the city a headache, as people’s and animals’ safety are at risk.

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Captain Nqobile Gala said all fireworks users must adhere to the Explosives Act and municipal bylaws.

She reminded residents that it is unlawful for anyone to use or discharge any fireworks in any buildings of public thoroughfares.

Only those licensed to sell fireworks may do so, but no fireworks may be sold in any informal setting. Anyone found guilty of breaching these regulations will be liable to a fine or prison, or both.

She provided the following tips:

Always use fireworks outdoors;

Do not hold lit fireworks in your hand;

Have a hose or bucket of water nearby;

Stand back from the fireworks once they are lit;

Keep fireworks away from nearby animals;

Children should not handle fireworks without parental supervision;

And never try to make your own fireworks.

Fireworks must also not be set off when wind speeds reach more than 50km/h.

“The use of fireworks is a corner, especially at this time of the year,” she said.

Joburg

In Johannesburg, JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said the same rules apply to Diwali as they do to Guy Fawkes – fireworks may only be set off between 7pm and 10pm.

No fireworks may be set off within any explosives factory, storage facility or petrol stations, at any public place, school, old age home or hospital, or on any agricultural holding.

Fireworks displays must be authorised by the Civil Aviation Authority and the Chief Inspector of Explosives.

Fihla urged all residents to act responsibly, for them, their loved ones and animals, and if transgressors are to be reported, to call the City of Joburg’s helpline on 011 375 5911.

Cape Town

Cape Town Safety and Security MMC JP Smith said as long all festival-goers are complaint and social events permits have been granted, the City does not have a problem with fireworks.

He urged that safety provisions be put in place, that all displays be done by a pyrotechnic expert, and that fire teams are on standby.

“Every year we have children with blown-off fingers or a missing eye or a hole in the mouth. Cars burn out after fireworks are shot off in parking lots. So they come with risks, including major, irreparable maiming,” he warned.

But he said Cape Town’s relatively small Hindu community has never acted with care, and that Diwali usually comes and goes without a hitch.

In Cape Town, fireworks usually had designated spaces. 12 sites were earmarked, with the idea that people could discharge their fireworks at the site. There were fire safety and medical officials on site, and all litter was cleaned up afterwards. This has since been disestablished, after only three fireworks were discharged last year.

He did emphasise the potentially adverse effects fireworks can have on residents and animals, both domestic and wild.

Loud, unexpected bangs going off in violent communities scares people, and the threat of informal settlements catching alight is strong. Fires can also spread quickly, causing mayhem in surrounding protected and residential areas.

“There are more discussions to come about the banning of fireworks, but the City cannot do it. Only the Department of Trade and Industry can stop the distribution and sale of fireworks.”

The intended joy of fireworks displays is often overshadowed by the unintended consequences, such as the startling of animals, who hurt themselves, get lost or die, or children who get injured.

Authorities are urging merrymakers to enjoy their holiday, but to do so responsibly.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.