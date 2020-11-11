EFF-parent clash a sign of things to come – analyst

The racial confrontation between Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) members and a group white parents outside Brackenfell High School in Cape Town on Monday symbolised the deterioration of societal relations and the beginning of ugly polarisation that could be associated with economic depression and increasing unemployment and poverty in the post-apartheid SA. This is the view of Cape Town-based political economy analyst Daniel Silke, who said the country was moving in the wrong direction. The problem could escalate if poverty and joblessness were not addressed in the country. “As long as the South African economy remains depressed, the unemployment at such...

The racial confrontation between Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) members and a group white parents outside Brackenfell High School in Cape Town on Monday symbolised the deterioration of societal relations and the beginning of ugly polarisation that could be associated with economic depression and increasing unemployment and poverty in the post-apartheid SA.

This is the view of Cape Town-based political economy analyst Daniel Silke, who said the country was moving in the wrong direction. The problem could escalate if poverty and joblessness were not addressed in the country.

“As long as the South African economy remains depressed, the unemployment at such high levels and poverty still there, polarisation will continue and even get worse,” he said.

“I think there are elements within the EFF that are sort of motivated by creating disruption. That’s part of their messaging they want to put forward. At the same time there [are] communities who want to use the same force to deal with them. This is not good for the future of this country.”

Members of the EFF protested outside the school against an alleged whites-only matric dance. They were confronted and assaulted by a group of white parents, some of whom threw rocks at them. The incident was condemned by President Cyril Ramaphosa, who described it as “deeply regrettable” and “unfortunate”.

He called for all those involved to act responsibly. He acknowledged the right of every South African to peaceful protest and condemned the suppression of that right, particularly with the use of violence and intimidation. Ramaphosa said the incident had brought back the “hurtful memories of the past we should never seek to return to”.

He asked for the racism allegations at the school to be urgently investigated. But the Democratic Alliance’s Western Cape premier Alan Winde condemned the EFF protesters, saying the party must stay away from the school. He urged the school to obtain a court interdict against the EFF.

The EFF, a mainly youth dominated and socialist-oriented political party established in 2013, was the only party in SA that physically confronted racism in the country. Recently it was involved in a nationwide protest against Clicks pharmaceutical outlets after it portrayed black hair as bad in an advertisement.

“If the economic fortunes of SA do not improve, we are likely to see more of these confrontations,” said Silke.

“Unless the economic situation, including high unemployment and poverty, are addressed, we will see high politicisation and anger coming from both sides of the spectrum.”

The ANC Western Cape condemned the alleged exclusion of black pupils from the matric farewell – which had been organised exclusively by white pupils – and called for an investigation. Despite the event excluding the school’s black matric pupils, a few teachers, including the principal, allegedly attended.

