 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Victim relives transgender ‘test’ torture allegedly by church leaders

Society 7 hours ago

Five years after she reported her ordeal to police, nothing has been done.

Bernadette Wicks
28 Oct 2020
04:55:17 AM
PREMIUM!
Victim relives transgender ‘test’ torture allegedly by church leaders

Karabo Ndlovu at the NGO Access Chapter 2 offices in the Pretoria CBD, 23 October 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Karabo Ndlovu has a quiet confidence about her. Her voice is soft but steady and her tone, matter-of-fact. But she breaks down when she talks about the day church elders – who wanted to see if she was a “real” woman – allegedly stripped her naked and assaulted her. For most of her life, the church was a place of belonging for Ndlovu. She has always identified as transgender. “It was hard for the community to understand,” she told The Citizen. “But the church welcomed me with open arms.” Ndlovu was raised Catholic, but in 2013 she joined the International...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Watch live: Malema, Ndlozi in court for day one of assault trial

Breaking News Ramaphosa self-quarantines after Covid-19 exposure at function

Business News E-tolls here to stay and road users expected to pay – Sanral

World Biden insists he’ll tackle virus as Trump pushes ‘super-recovery’

Columns Senzo: Why is justice delivered so late


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.