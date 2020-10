One of the fathers who embarked on an 11-day hunger strike in front of the department of social development in Pretoria, as he is not allowed to see his four-year-old son, has taken matters into his own hands. In February, Sicelo Mbonani and Solomon Mondlane protested in a strike outside of the department’s office in Pretoria, calling on the minister to help them see their children. The duo was at first delighted when eventually they were approached by members of the department who promised to assist them. But it left them more desperate than before to see their children. Then,...

One of the fathers who embarked on an 11-day hunger strike in front of the department of social development in Pretoria, as he is not allowed to see his four-year-old son, has taken matters into his own hands.

In February, Sicelo Mbonani and Solomon Mondlane protested in a strike outside of the department’s office in Pretoria, calling on the minister to help them see their children. The duo was at first delighted when eventually they were approached by members of the department who promised to assist them. But it left them more desperate than before to see their children.

Then, Mbonani took matters into his own hands when he saw his son yesterday – and took the child.

“The mother of the child refuses to let me see the child but she is living in KwaZulu-Natal while my child has been living with the grandmother since July this year.”

His troubles started in 2018 when he and the child’s mother separated. When he followed up with the social worker about progress in the case to see his child three months later, he learned she and the child had relocated to KwaZulu-Natal.

“One day I phoned in on a 702 talk show while the minister was on air and informed her of my situation.”

Mbonani said on 2 October, it had been two years since he lodged a complaint about not being able to see his child.

Mondlane said he was also not giving up and was planning to approach the court in a bid to get to see his two children. He has not seen them in nearly three years after they were taken away by their grandmother shortly after their mother died.

“I was able to see my son again on 4 June for his birthday. Because his grandparents won’t allow him in my house we celebrated his birthday on the street like hobos.”

Minister of Social Development Lindiwe Zulu wrote to Mondlane saying the court report indicated he was allowed to visit his children under supervision. The report also stated that Mondlane must have a clinical psychiatric assessment.

“I didn’t refuse to go for a psychiatric evaluation. The first psychiatrist referred to me by CMR wanted to charge R9,000.”

CMR is a registered, nonprofit Christian organisation of professional social workers. But Mondlane said no reason had been given for why he should be evaluated or supervised.

“Why are they not evaluating the grandparents? Why are the children placed with them if they are unemployed?” He said what made matters worse was that he was battling the grandparents and not the mother of the children.

Mondlane added that he was most upset that he had been labelled a flight risk by the minister’s office. Department of social development spokeswoman Lumka Oliphant said that regarding Mondlane’s case, the minister could not reverse a decision made by the Children’s Court.

She did not comment on Mbonani’s case, but indicated that his actions could result in him being charged with kidnapping.

– marizkac@citizen.co.za

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.