Society 25.10.2020 08:42 am

WATCH LIVE: Saray Khumalo kicks off spinathon to raise funds for digital literacy

Citizen reporter
Saray Khumalo and Cindy van Wyk are spinning for eight hours on Sunday, to raise R1 million for digital literacy in South Africa. Photo: Facebook/screenshot/Vumatel

Each donation goes towards setting up an iSchoolAfrica digital library in a rural or township school in provinces across the country. 

The first black African woman to summit Mount Everest, Saray Khumalo, has partnered with Momentum Multiply and cancer survivor Cindy van Wyk to raise R1 million for digital literacy in South Africa. 

The event is currently taking place in Johannesburg, Pretoria, Durban and Cape Town, with 20 bikes at select Planet Fitness gyms allocated to the spinathon. 

Khumalo and van Wyk will be riding static bicycles for eight hours. 

“Eight hours of cycling is pretty gruelling, even on a static bike. South Africans are made of stern stuff and this is a very worthy cause. Sponsoring a bike is not only a chance to reconnect with colleagues and friends on a purpose, but an invaluable investment in the next generation,” Khumalo said. 

The event also aims to break the Guinness Book of World Records for the most money raised during an eight-hour static cycling event. 

The most money raised so far during such an event took place in the UK in 2016, where a total of £30,856 (R686,000) was generated.

Khumalo, van Wyk and participants want to raise R1 million. 

To donate to this cause, click here

The digital divide has the potential to be the greatest divide of all, deepening inequalities that already exist. This cool event has a serious purpose – to bridge this divide for children who don’t have access to information technology and to ensure that they don’t get left behind,” Khumalo said.

To watch the event, which is being live streamed on Facebook, click here.

(Compiled by Nica Richards)

