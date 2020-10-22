 
 
Kidnapping and trafficking cases on the rise in SA

Society

A NGOs involved in assisting victims of kidnapping and trafficking say Covid-19 has created the perfect environment for these crimes to thrive, and they are seeing the results.

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
22 Oct 2020
07:15:08 PM
Kidnapping and trafficking cases on the rise in SA

Human trafficking. Photo: iStock

Kidnapping and human trafficking cases are on the rise in South Africa, according to experts, with Covid-19 creating the perfect storm for trafficking rings to flourish under the harsher economic conditions. The National Freedom Network (NFN), a national network of roleplayers working against human trafficking, say the latest figures from their hotline showed that human trafficking cases were on the rise, with 395 cases reported between July and September this year. This figure excluded those reported to the South African Police Service, which only releases their figures annually. This as the anti-human trafficking community has raised the alarm that kidnappings...

