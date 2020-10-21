 
 
VIDEO: Community makes day special for kids with Down’s syndrome

Society 24 hours ago

Since the passing of Nathaniel Julies several stakeholders have reached out to support the Caitlin Douman foundation, and they hope to expand and support children with disabilities in more communities in Gauteng.

Sonri Naidoo
21 Oct 2020
12:43:59 PM
VIDEO: Community makes day special for kids with Down's syndrome

Ennerdale resident Constance Connies and her daughter Celeste at the National Down Syndrome Day, designated by late President, Mr Nelson Mandela to create awareness about Down syndrome. Pictured on 20 October 2020 at Eldorado Park in Johannesburg. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

On 20 October 2020, the Eldorado Park community and surrounding communities commemorated National Down Syndrome Day with a march in support of children who live with disabilities and families who have lost children with disabilities. The march was initiated by the Caitlin Douman foundation, which was founded in November last year to support children living with disabilities in the Eldorado Park community and neighbouring communities such as Lenasia and Ennerdale. Marcelle Daniels, president of the foundation, said they supported families with children who have disabilities, because as a mother she could relate to these parents and guardians. “My later daughter...

