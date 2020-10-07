 
 
Cops and policing forums to share resources to stop farm murders

Ernst Roets, AfriForum’s head of policy and action, said the latest agreement with Sitole, who is responsible for the actual operations, was a sigh of relief.

Farmers came out in full force to show their support against farm murders. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

A way from the scenes of confrontation yesterday in Senekal at an angry protest over farm killings, rural farming communities are working together with the police to take the fight to farm attackers. The SA Police Service (Saps), organised agriculture and community policing forums are sharing personnel, expertise and resources – including helicopters and drones – in a cooperative effort to bury the mistrust between the two groups and tackle what is a national emergency. Farmer organisations hope that a partnership with the police at operational level will go a long way to combating the lack of political will to...

