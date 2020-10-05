 
 
ANC ‘must go to nearest hell’, says thirsty Limpopo resident

Society

Despite having been completed and handed over before the before the 2014 local elections by then president Jacob Zuma, the R3.4 billion De Hoop Dam has yet to provide a drop of water to residents in surrounding villages in Limpopo.

Alex Matlala
05 Oct 2020
04:27:53 PM
ANC 'must go to nearest hell', says thirsty Limpopo resident

Drought. Picture: AFP / File / Ziniyange Auntony

In spite of having been completed six years ago, De Hoop Dam – one of the most expensive and biggest dams in South Africa – does not provide clean, running water to the 1.2 million people in Sekhukhune, Limpopo. De Hoop is a gravity dam on the Steelpoort River near Burgersfort and was constructed on a budget of R3.4 billion. The project involved innovative solutions in energy dissipation and the use of a roller-compacted concrete, with the sole purpose of enabling extraction from rich mineral deposits by the 28 mining houses in the region. The methods used won the department...

