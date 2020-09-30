Society 30.9.2020 05:01 pm

Cape Town healthcare workers experience HOPEtober open-top bus concert

News24 Wire
As part of the HOPEtober campaign 5 singers, Mortimer Williams, Craig Urban, Tshepo Ncokoane, Danelle Cronje and Lelo Ramasimingo sing from a double-decker open-top bus to the healthcare workers outside various health facilities, 22 September 2020, to acknowledge and thank them by bringing hope and joy through song while also sharing these songs of hope to patients and staff at various hospitals to bring comfort and joy.  Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

The HOPEtober campaign, sponsored by Adcock Ingram OTC, is aimed at encouraging people to instill hope through simple acts of kindness.

Frontline workers and patients at various Cape Town hospitals were treated to a concert on Tuesday where musicians performed on a red double-decker, open-top bus.

“HOPEtober started with the idea or creation in mind, dedicating the month of October towards restoring hope for all South Africans,” said Adcock Ingram OTC spokesperson, Yudhveer Singh.

The bus ferried musicians to several hospitals in Cape Town where they sang songs of hope for 20 minutes. Patients and workers sang along and danced.

“This is such an amazing initiative. It shows appreciation to these healthcare workers. They were our first line of defence against the Covid-19 pandemic which we are still fighting… This brings some sort of joy and hope to these individuals,” said Singh.

Nicole Capper, Leah van Niekerk, Lynelle Kenned, Namisa Mdlalose and Keeno Lee Hector, together with MC and vocalist Mortimer Williams were the stars of the show.

Williams said taking part in the event was one of the best things he did in his 26-year career.

“It’s such a beautiful thing [that] we’re doing. Amazing vocalists just paying tribute and saying thank you to each and every staff member at hospitals and just showing them that you know we do care, we are here for them,” said Williams.

For Rachel Hanslo, a cleaner at Groote Schuur Hospital, the best part of the day was when all the staff members came together to dance.

“It was stress relieving because all those months we were stressed…Everybody’s here… Engineers, nurses, doctors, supervisors of cleaners, clerks, everybody,” she said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen's app for iOS and Android.


