Lack of indigenous language use in government, hindering democracy

Society 8 mins ago

The most neglected languages were those of the Khoi and the San, which are not even recognised by the Constitution as official languages and are not taught in schools.

Rorisang Kgosana
28 Sep 2020
06:09:50 PM
Lack of indigenous language use in government, hindering democracy

Khoi people| Supplied

Indigenous languages in South Africa constantly seem to be getting the short end of the stick, leading to communities lacking the confidence to request adequate service delivery, since most public administration communication is in English. This was one of the theories raised in a webinar hosted by the office of the Public Protector of South Africa on languages in public administration, guests and panelists scrutinised the predominant use of ‘foreign’ languages as medium of instruction or communications in vital sectors, such as government and institutions of learning. The webinar came after Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane was met with allegations of...

