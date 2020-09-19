 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Granny turns plastic waste, bottles into ecobricks

Society 1 hour ago

Cole said it was important for each bottle to weigh 4kg for it to serve its purpose as a reusable building block.

Sonri Naidoo
19 Sep 2020
05:02:48 AM
PREMIUM!
Granny turns plastic waste, bottles into ecobricks

Fab Cole with the bottles she makes that are used in creating eco bricks at her home in Edenvale, 13 September 2020. Picture: Neil McCartney

Granny Felicity-Ann Cole, 82, spends her day filling up plastic bottles with used plastic to make ecobricks at a retirement home in Edenvale. She said a family member in Modderfontein in Joburg encouraged her to take on this initiative in March last year. “After my cousin told me the ecobricks were used to build classrooms and homes for families and school children in Grahamstown in Port Elizabeth who were less fortunate, I couldn’t stop myself from getting involved,” Cole said. “And besides, what better way to recycle plastic and paper which are often dumped into our rivers, oceans and dams,...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts My arrest a ‘favour’ for Malusi to teach me a lesson, says Norma

Celebs & viral ‘F**k you, Judge!’ – lawyer gutted by events

Load Shedding System under severe pressure, warns Eskom after two generation units shut down

Business News Repo rate stays the same

World Trump ad calls for support of US troops… but uses pic of Russian jets


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.