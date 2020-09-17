Special state funeral for George Bizos to start at 11am in Hillbrow

The special official funeral for the late advocate George Bizos, who died on 9 September at the age of 92, will be held on Thursday at 11am, government has announced.

The funeral service will be held at the Greek Orthodox Church in Hillbrow from 11am, after which the late human rights lawyer and activist will be laid to rest at Westpark Cemetery on Beyers Naude Drive in Randburg.

Only 50 people will be allowed to attend the funeral due to Covid-19 lockdown regulations. However, the service will be broadcast live on SABC and various social media platforms.

It will also be streamed live on government online platforms, government communication and information system (GCIS) director-general Phumla Williams announced.

“Messages of condolences to the family and friends of advocate Bizos can be done through an online tribute page, as well as an e-mail address,” said Williams.

The e-mail address to be used for condolences is condolences@gcis.gov.za.

