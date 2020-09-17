Society 17.9.2020 08:29 am

Special state funeral for George Bizos to start at 11am in Hillbrow

Citizen reporter
Human rights advocate George Bizos is pictured in his office on January 26, 2010 in Johannesburg. He was part of the legal team which defended Nelson Mandela in the 1960s when the global icon was sentenced to life imprisonment by the apartheid state. Mandela was freed 20 years ago on February 11, 1990. Picture: AFP PHOTO / STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN

The funeral service will be held at the Greek Orthodox Church in Hillbrow from 11am, after which the late human rights lawyer and activist will be laid to rest at Westpark Cemetery.

The special official funeral for the late advocate George Bizos, who died on 9 September at the age of 92, will be held on Thursday at 11am, government has announced.

Only 50 people will be allowed to attend the funeral due to Covid-19 lockdown regulations. However, the service will be broadcast live on SABC and various social media platforms.

It will also be streamed live on government online platforms, government communication and information system (GCIS) director-general Phumla Williams announced.

“Messages of condolences to the family and friends of advocate Bizos can be done through an online tribute page, as well as an e-mail address,” said Williams.

The e-mail address to be used for condolences is condolences@gcis.gov.za.

(Compiled by Carina Koen)

