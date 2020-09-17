 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Empty nests fill up as Covid-19 forces youth back home

Society 1 hour ago

Youths say they are directly impacted by the economic knockon effects of Covid, forcing many to move back in with their parents.

Amanda Watson
17 Sep 2020
05:15:04 AM
PREMIUM!
Empty nests fill up as Covid-19 forces youth back home

Unemployment in the Covid Virus Crisis 19. Picture for illustration

It may not quite be as drastic as a new world economic order, but people in their 30s returning to the proverbial nest can never be a good sign for the economy. In September, the Pew Research Centre released a report which found the coronavirus outbreak had pushed millions of Americans, especially young adults, to move in with family members. “The share of 18- to 29-year-olds living with their parents has become a majority since coronavirus cases began spreading early this year, surpassing the previous peak during the Great Depression era,” Pew found. “In July, 52% of young adults resided...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Full speech: SA will move to Lockdown Level 1 as midnight 20 September

Government ‘The new normal’: What you can do in Lockdown Level 1

Government Disgruntled artists want Ramaphosa’s help

Covid-19 Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, petrol price, SA resorts under threat and ANC to pay for SANDF flight to Zim

Athletics Triumphant return as Wayde coasts to victory


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.