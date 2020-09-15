 
 
Government backs down from undertakers, but fight not over yet

Society 1 hour ago

Government has conceded that some of the restrictions placed on undertakers’ work were never legally binding to start with, but the undertakers say their strike will continue until they get assurances in black and white.

Sipho Mabena
15 Sep 2020
05:01:06 PM
Picture for illustrative purposes. Undertakers carry a coffin during the funeral proceedings for a Covid-19 victim at a mosque in Cape Town, on June 16, 2020. Picture: MARCO LONGARI / AFP

Funeral undertakers’ decision to rope in the dead in their fight with government appears to have paid off, with the health department conceding that a Certificate of Competency was never a requirement to pick up a body, and that outsourcing of storage was never an issue. “There is no regulation against this demand. There is no requirement for a Certificate of Competency in removing a body… This was done in order to track and trace when the human remains are collected. Local health facilities made those arrangements so that they have a record of where the human remains were being...

