From security guard to lawyer: George Bizos was ‘my greatest inspiration’Society 1 hour ago
He went from being a private security guard in his mid-thirties to now being a final year law student, and Meshack Mabuza says he wishes the man who inspired him over their lunchtime chats could have lived long enough to see him graduate.
