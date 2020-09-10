 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

From security guard to lawyer: George Bizos was ‘my greatest inspiration’

Society 1 hour ago

He went from being a private security guard in his mid-thirties to now being a final year law student, and Meshack Mabuza says he wishes the man who inspired him over their lunchtime chats could have lived long enough to see him graduate.

Bernadette Wicks
10 Sep 2020
01:33:44 PM
PREMIUM!
From security guard to lawyer: George Bizos was ‘my greatest inspiration’

Meshack Mabuza and his hero, the late George Bizos. Picture: Supplied

In 2015, Meshack Mabuza – then a private security guard – was posted to the Legal Resources Centre (LRC) in Johannesburg. It was there he met George Bizos – the man who inspired him to study law and, as Mabuza describes it, changed his life. The two shared a special bond and speaking in the wake of Bizos’ death age 92 on Wednesday night, Mabuza – currently in his final year of studies – said on Thursday he only wished Bizos had lived to see him graduate. He recalled their last meeting, just before lockdown. Bizos’ door was always open...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Load Shedding Energy expert: What is Eskom hiding and why?

General Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, SA mourns George Bizos, load shedding and Andile Lungisa loses SCA bid

Load Shedding Possibility of load shedding remains high on Thursday, warns Eskom

Covid-19 Covid-19 update: SA records 1,990 new cases and 82 deaths

General Human rights advocate George Bizos has died


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.