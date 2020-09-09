 
 
Covid-19 orphans on the rise as virus claims caregivers

Society

The coronavirus isn’t just hurting the economy and healthcare system, but there is also a social impact with child welfare organisations being overwhelmed with calls about children in need of support after losing caregivers.

Sipho Mabena
09 Sep 2020
04:54:12 PM
Image for illustrative purposes. Picture: AFP

When a single Mpumalanga mother died of Covid-19 last month, her three children, aged between nine and 15, did not only lose their only parent and caregiver, but their primary social support structure. The 47-year-old from a small rural village outside Siyabuswa was a domestic worker, a single parent putting food on the table and building a home for her children. “What is going to be of her children now? They have a lot to deal with…the loss, grief, the stigma, anxiety and uncertainty about the future. On top of that, they have to now go live with relatives. That...

