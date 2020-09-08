Society 8.9.2020 05:36 pm

Abandoned week-old baby girl found alive near KZN service station

News24 Wire
An abandoned baby girl has been rescued after being found at a service station in Eshowe, KwaZulu-Natal police have said.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said that, around 18:30 on Monday, Eshowe police found a one-week-old baby girl who had been left abandoned under a tree in Poyntone Road next to the service station.

“Police were alerted by the member of the community who was walking on foot towards the garage, when he heard a baby crying under the tree,” said Mbele on Tuesday.

She said that Sergeant Makhosi Mthimkhulu had rushed to the scene and taken the baby to Eshowe Hospital where she was receiving care.

Mbele thanked Mthimkhulu, as well as Sisters Nkwanyana, Gamede and Mncwango, who went all out to ensure baby was kept safe.

“She is healthy and looks happy under the care of the loving nurses,” she added.

On the same evening, in Pietermartizburg, a fetus was found, police confirmed.

Donnybrook police were called to assist in the recovery of a fetus which had been dumped in the Umkomaas River.

An inquest docket has been opened, police added.

