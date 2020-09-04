VIDEO: Eldorado Park residents praise Ipid for speedy arrests

A police officer who allegedly tried to conceal evidence following the death of 16-year-old Eldorado Park teen Nathaniel Julies appeared briefly in the Protea Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

Magistrate David Mhango told Detective Sergeant Foster Netshiongolo, 37, he was facing charges of murder as an accessory after the fact, unlawful possession of ammunition and defeating the ends of justice.

Eldorado Park residents said on Thursday they were pleased at the rate the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) was investigating the matter.

Prisoner rights activist Golden Miles Bhudu, in his capacity as spokesperson for the Local Development and Economic Civil Association in Eldorado Park, said the community was excited to hear about the third arrest because it was one step closer to making sure those responsible would be brought to justice.

“We are starting to see Ipid in a positive light because of their dedication to concluding investigations.

“We, as the community, will not rest until the murderers have suffered for their deeds,” Bhudu said.

Eldorado Park resident Melissa Stambol said many people did not know Julies’s name at first, but now did because of the trauma his death has brought to the community.

“I had a daughter who had special needs. It is unfortunate she is no longer with us but I feel the pain Lokkie’s family is feeling,” Stambol said.

“His death speaks for everyone now and on Saturday, when we lay him to rest, I pray his soul will rest in peace knowing his family will have justice for his life.”

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwana said the ammunition used in the death of Julies was similar to that used by the police to kill Andries Tatane in Ficksburg, Free State, on 13 April 2011.

The three officers are due back in court on 10 September, when it is expected they will apply for bail.

– sonrin@citizen.co.za, additional reporting News24 Wire

