Rename Eldorado Park road after Nathaniel Julies, mourners hear

In permanent remembrance of the late Nathaniel Julies, Eldorado Park residents have called for one of the area’s busiest roads to be renamed after the teenager.

Residents have called on government to honour Julies, 16, who was killed on 26 August, allegedly by Eldorado Park-based policemen.

During an emotional memorial service for the teen on Thursday evening, pastor Ashley Sauls said they wanted Main Road in Eldorado Park to be renamed Nathaniel Julies Boulevard.

The Main Road runs from Klipspruit to the Golden Highway near Freedom Park.

“We don’t want to lose the memory and legacy of our child. He is no longer his parents’ child; he is a child of the entire Eldorado Park. We will first request to authorities because we are peaceful. As a call for justice, the Main Road must be renamed after him.

“They (government) must ensure that when we drive, we no longer drive on Main Road, we want to drive on Nathaniel Boulevard. I want one day to tell my child that we are driving on Nathaniel Boulevard. We want the world to know what we want,” said Sauls.

The pastor added that on the day of the renaming ceremony, Eldorado Park, Kliptown, and Klipspruit residents will form a human cross.

“As residents of Eldorado Park, we all want to go to court and attend his murder trial. Unfortunately, we can’t all go and we are asking for the court to allow the media to broadcast his murder trial live on television. If the media covered Oscar Pistorius’ case live on television, so must be Julies’ trial,” Sauls said.

He called on residents to lobby hard on social media for Julies’ murder trial to be broadcast live on television.

Julies’ uncle Cyril Brown said they were happy that there was progress in the case following the court appearance of a third police officer, detective sergeant Foster Netshiongolo, 37, on Thursday.

Brown said they were happy that Ipid was doing its job without interference.

So far, three police officers from Eldorado Park police station have appeared in the Protea Magistrate’s Court in connection with the killing of Julies.

