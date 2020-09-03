 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

WATCH: Girls & Boys Town South Africa is a haven for hurt children

Society 1 hour ago

Each facility can accommodate up to 70 children.

Sonri Naidoo
03 Sep 2020
05:00:48 AM
PREMIUM!
WATCH: Girls & Boys Town South Africa is a haven for hurt children

Boys and Girls Town in Kagiso, 1 September 2020. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

Every year, more than 300 vulnerable children receive care to overcome traumatic experiences through Girls & Boys Town South Africa (GBT). It is a national nonprofit organisation founded in 1958, catering for children allocated to it through the Children’s Court. The Citizen visited Girls & Boys Town in Randfontein, west of Johannesburg, and explored the facility’s dining halls, sports areas, pool, mini tuck shop and the cottages that serve as homes for the children. GBT chief executive Lee Loynes said many of the children arrive at the facility with broken hearts. She said the role of the organisation was to...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Lockdown legacy: What people owe on their rent

General Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Limpopo RDP houses ‘fall apart’ and Mboweni calls Masina to ‘order’

Crime Third suspect in Nathaniel Julies murder case arrested

Load Shedding Stage 2 load shedding continues on Wednesday as Eskom warns of additional stages

World US police shoot and kill another black man


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.