PICS: Emotional farewell for Tshwane metro cops killed by ‘drunk driver’

A tearful and emotional memorial service was held for the three Tshwane metro police department (TMPD) officers who were killed in a head-on collision with a suspected drunk driver at the weekend.

The alleged drunk driver was also killed in the collision in the west of Pretoria, Pretoria East Rekord reports.

Silas Phala, Khathutshelo Mukwewho and Edward Phaduli were all killed as they attempted to give back-up to their colleagues who had unsuccessfully attempted to stop the allegedly drunk driver in the Pretoria CBD during the early hours of Sunday.

Chief of the metro police Johanna Nkomo fought back tears during the memorial service which was held at the TMPD headquarters on Wednesday, as she lamented “the hurt to lose three of your children at a go”.

“Today, I am unable to speak because the loss is too great.”

Despite struggling to hold back her tears, the emotional Nkomo extended thanks to the three families for allowing the three men to become part of the police department.

“We thank you as the families for giving us your children but we failed to protect them,” she said.

Nkomo encouraged the bereaved families to find solace and comfort in God even though there was no word for parents who had lost their children.

“In the aura of God, that’s not how things are supposed to be,” she said, adding that God, however, could not be blamed.

Nkomo’s deputy, Umashi Dlamini, said the three men served with pride. “They died with their boots and uniform on. It shows dedication, high-discipline and pride.”

He also called on God to “refresh” members of the TMPD after the tragic loss of the three men so they could continue to serve the people of Tshwane.

Stephen Podile, who spoke on behalf of the Road Traffic Management Corporatio,n said: “To lose an individual is a tragedy but to lose three is a disaster.”

All three of the family representatives who shared the funeral arrangements with mourners at the service concurred that the tragedies which struck their families were sad and that it was tough.

The three fallen TMPD officers would be laid to rest on Friday, Saturday and Sunday in Limpopo.

