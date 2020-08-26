Society 26.8.2020 04:12 pm

PICS: Emotional farewell for Tshwane metro cops killed by ‘drunk driver’

Keitumetse Maako
PICS: Emotional farewell for Tshwane metro cops killed by ‘drunk driver’

amily members of the three TMPD officers that were killed by a drunk driver in an accident can be seen arriving for their memorial service at the TMPD headquarters in Pretoria, 26 August 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Chief of the metro police Johanna Nkomo fought back tears during the memorial service which was held at the TMPD headquarters on Wednesday.

A tearful and emotional memorial service was held for the three Tshwane metro police department (TMPD) officers who were killed in a head-on collision with a suspected drunk driver at the weekend.

The alleged drunk driver was also killed in the collision in the west of Pretoria, Pretoria East Rekord reports.

Silas Phala, Khathutshelo Mukwewho and Edward Phaduli were all killed as they attempted to give back-up to their colleagues who had unsuccessfully attempted to stop the allegedly drunk driver in the Pretoria CBD during the early hours of Sunday.

Family members of the three TMPD officers that were killed by a drunk driver in an accident can be seen at the memorial service held at the TMPD headquarters in Pretoria, 26 August 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Chief of the metro police Johanna Nkomo fought back tears during the memorial service which was held at the TMPD headquarters on Wednesday, as she lamented “the hurt to lose three of your children at a go”.

“Today, I am unable to speak because the loss is too great.”

Despite struggling to hold back her tears, the emotional Nkomo extended thanks to the three families for allowing the three men to become part of the police department.

TMPD Officers can be seen at the memorial service being held for the three TMPD officers that were killed by a drunk driver in an accident, at the TMPD headquarters in Pretoria, 26 August 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles

“We thank you as the families for giving us your children but we failed to protect them,” she said.

Nkomo encouraged the bereaved families to find solace and comfort in God even though there was no word for parents who had lost their children.

“In the aura of God, that’s not how things are supposed to be,” she said, adding that God, however, could not be blamed.

Family members of the three TMPD officers that were killed by a drunk driver in an accident can be seen at the memorial service held at the TMPD headquarters in Pretoria, 26 August 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Nkomo’s deputy, Umashi Dlamini, said the three men served with pride. “They died with their boots and uniform on. It shows dedication, high-discipline and pride.”

He also called on God to “refresh” members of the TMPD after the tragic loss of the three men so they could continue to serve the people of Tshwane.

TMPD Officers can be seen at the memorial service being held for the three TMPD officers that were killed by a drunk driver in an accident, at the TMPD headquarters in Pretoria, 26 August 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Stephen Podile, who spoke on behalf of the Road Traffic Management Corporatio,n said: “To lose an individual is a tragedy but to lose three is a disaster.”

All three of the family representatives who shared the funeral arrangements with mourners at the service concurred that the tragedies which struck their families were sad and that it was tough.

The three fallen TMPD officers would be laid to rest on Friday, Saturday and Sunday in Limpopo.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
‘Level 2, liquor robbed me of my members,’ says TMPD Chief 25.8.2020
Three TMPD officers die after colliding head-on with suspected drunk driver 23.8.2020
Doctor ‘assaulted by law enforcement’, organisations demand action 23.6.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Breaking News Fita drops cigarette ban legal challenge

Business Insight Where did it go wrong: How two ANC-run municipalities can be so different

Business Another disease plagues Brazil Covid fight: corruption

General Daily news update: Africa may be past Covid peak, Bosasa back at Zondo, your weather update

Covid-19 Africa could be past the peak of Covid-19 pandemic – WHO


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition