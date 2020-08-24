 
 
Women and children buy their way into SA with sex, says new report

Society

A new report describes how desperate women and children sell their bodies for a pass to a better life, while also emphasising the lack of true research into the depth of human trafficking into South Africa.

Bernadette Wicks
24 Aug 2020
05:29:50 PM
Image: iStock.

A new report on child trafficking highlights the desperate lengths vulnerable migrant children are willing to go to in the hope of a better life – including buying their way into South Africa with their bodies. The Centre for Child Law on Friday launched ‘Child Trafficking in South Africa: Exploring the myths and realities’, borne out of concerns that the real issues facing most children moving across borders were being sidelined. This not to downplay child trafficking, but rather to “caution against the creation of a misleading picture because it can render children more vulnerable through the misrepresentation of their...

