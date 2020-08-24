Women and children buy their way into SA with sex, says new report

PREMIUM!
Women and children buy their way into SA with sex, says new reportSociety 52 mins ago
A new report describes how desperate women and children sell their bodies for a pass to a better life, while also emphasising the lack of true research into the depth of human trafficking into South Africa.
