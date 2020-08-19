Beer association urges SA to ‘drink responsibly’

The Beer Association of South Africa (BASA) has called for the responsible consumption of alcohol and for traders to adhere to health protocols as alcohol sales resume.

As the country moves into Level 2 of the lockdown, which allows the resumption of sale of alcohol, responsible consumption and health protocol compliance has remained the government’s strong call.

BASA CEO Patricia Pillay said alcohol traders needed to keep check with regulations to protect the health of their customers and the economic pick-up of the industry.

“With thousands of outlets struggling to get back on their feet following the last two alcohol bans, increased restrictions or another ban could be a final blow for these businesses and the livelihoods they support,” Pillay said.

“Now, more than ever, we need to ensure the safe and legal re-opening of the sector. Alcohol abuse and intoxication is a scourge in our society and a burden on our health system as we continue to battle the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It is essential that all role-players recognise the importance of responsible and moderate alcohol consumption. In this way, we can safeguard the 414,886 livelihoods the beer industry supports while also prioritising lives during the Covid-19 pandemic,” she said.

According to government regulations, alcohol-trading establishments can only operate with a maximum of 50 people at a time.

A 1.5m distance among the customers, the sanitisation of surfaces and the washing of hands and the wearing of masks were among the stipulated regulations.

Pillay said BASA, along with the broader alcohol industry, were implementing several programmes to ensure the “responsible” trade of alcohol and to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

“This includes providing training and guidelines to liquor outlets on social distancing and how to trade responsibly and safely.

“We have also developed click-and-collect platforms where customers can place orders via SMS and then pick up their alcohol purchases at a designated time for consumption at home, to prevent overcrowding at taverns.”

She urged the liquor outlets to play their part by adhering to the rules of trade stipulated in the alert Level 2 regulations, to enforce the wearing of masks and social distancing in their establishments.

During a press briefing on the recently announced Level 2 regulations on Monday, Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma warned the public not to drink and drive following the resumption of alcohol.

She said drinking and driving could lead to a surge in traumatic cases that might overwhelm health facilities.

“Let us drink responsibly and protect all our people, especially, women and children. Let’s not abuse women and children and pick fights.

“We would not like to return to higher levels of restrictions so we must all act responsibly. When we smoke cigarettes let us not share them as the virus moves with people, it has no legs.”

In July, the South African cabinet reinstated the alcohol ban after it was lifted in June.

The reinstatement of the ban was attributed to a surge in trauma cases “overwhelming” the health system which saw a hike in Covid-19 cases.

BASA warns that with thousands of alcohol trading outlets struggling to get back on their feet following the last two alcohol bans, increased restrictions or another ban could be a final blow for these businesses.

