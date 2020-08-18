IN PICS: As smokers, boozers flood outlets, Fita notes possible price hike

With most tobacco and alcohol prices remaining relatively the same as before the lockdown – depending on the store’s markup, consumers have flocked to outlets following government’s announcement that both booze and tobacco would make a return to outlets today.

Both tobacco and alcohol sales were prohibited since the country went into lockdown in March. Although alcohol made a brief return, government reintroduced the ban after numbers of patients in hospitals surged, impacting the health sector’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Under Level 2 of the lockdown restrictions, the sale of alcohol by licenced outlets is permitted from 9am to 5pm, from Mondays to Thursdays.

1/4 Shoppers purchase alcohol at Makro in Crown Mines, Johannesburg, 18 August 2020. The ban on alcohol sales was lifted today as South Africa entered level 2 of lockdown which allows for the sale and distribution of alcohol. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark 2/4 Shoppers purchase alcohol at Makro in Crown Mines, Johannesburg, 18 August 2020. The ban on alcohol sales was lifted today as South Africa entered level 2 of lockdown which allows for the sale and distribution of alcohol. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark 3/4 Shoppers purchase alcohol at Makro in Crown Mines, Johannesburg, 18 August 2020. The ban on alcohol sales was lifted today as South Africa entered level 2 of lockdown which allows for the sale and distribution of alcohol. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark 4/4 Shoppers purchase alcohol at Makro in Crown Mines, Johannesburg, 18 August 2020. The ban on alcohol sales was lifted today as South Africa entered level 2 of lockdown which allows for the sale and distribution of alcohol. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

Although Tuesday kicked off to a bustling start with shoppers flocking to outlets to restock their bars with alcohol, reports of some outlets selling cigarette packets at inflated prices have caught the eye of the Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita) with its chairperson, Sinenhlahla Mnguni, confirming they were looking into it.

1/3 A customer can be seen leaving Spar in Highveld, Centurion with a pack of cigarettes, 18 August 2020, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles 2/3 A customer can be seen purchasing cigarettes at a Spar in Highveld, Centurion, 18 August 2020, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles 3/3 A Makro employee can be seen getting cigarettes for a customer at the Centurion Makro after the ban on cigarettes and liquor has been removed, 18 August 2020, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

