WATCH: In the fight against gender-based violence

Back in the day, she was jumping out of helicopters in pursuit of clues to find hidden treasure in the popular TV series Skattejag (Treasure Hunt), but today Melanie Walker is jumping, just an enthusiastically, into the campaign against gender-based violence (GBV).

“Domestic abuse does not discriminate in the nature of its act. All women and children are equal when faced with abuse and all suffer the same short and longterm consequences.

“As a mother of twin girls I strongly believe that I should lead by example when it comes to raising the next generation of strong, independent women in society.

“I strive for women’s rights and equality … where I see injustice and oppression,” Walker said.

According to a study conducted by the Medical Research Council, one in four women in SA have experienced physical, emotional or psychological abuse.

Her realisation came when she saw two stands soliciting support for good causes – one anti-rhino poaching and the other, violence against women and children.

“I found it strange,” she recalled, “that the rhino anti-poaching stand was attracting more attention and support than the one for

combating GBV.”

This prompted her to join the Shelter for Abused Women and Children (Sawac), which plans to build a safe haven for women and children of all races, religions, backgrounds and culture.

She said the shelter will be a place of refuge, rehabilitation, therapy, growth and empowerment, with the aim to prevent them from returning to their abusive environment.

“Sawac was created because of the dire situation South Africa finds itself in currently. Gender-based violence has always been rife, but due to Covid-19, the situation has escalated.

“I find it vitality important to lend a voice to the voiceless victims … and be a champion for a cause which can assist them to reclaim their power and rebuild their lives,” Walker said.

