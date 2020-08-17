 
 
In the fight against gender-based violence

One in four women in SA have experienced some type of abuse – study.

Sonri Naidoo
17 Aug 2020
In the fight against gender-based violence

South African radio and TV personality Melanie Walker speaks to The Citizen at her home in Johannesburg, 13 August 2020. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Back in the day, she was jumping out of helicopters in pursuit of clues to find hidden treasure in the popular TV series Skattejag (Treasure Hunt), but today Melanie Walker is jumping, just an enthusiastically, into the campaign against gender-based violence (GBV). “Domestic abuse does not discriminate in the nature of its act. All women and children are equal when faced with abuse and all suffer the same short and longterm consequences. “As a mother of twin girls I strongly believe that I should lead by example when it comes to raising the next generation of strong, independent women in...

