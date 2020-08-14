 
 
South African philanthropist makes Africa’s 100 most reputable list

Society 15 seconds ago

The Collen Mashawana Foundation has been in the forefront of poverty-alleviation campaigns to restore dignity to disadvantaged communities in South Africa.

Brian Sokutu
14 Aug 2020
12:26:37 PM
Philantropist Collen Mashawana is making a difference. Picture: Supplied

In a world where it has not become uncommon for whistleblowers to expose incidents of corruption and malfeasance involving high-profile rogue figures, South African philanthropist Collen Mashawana has every reason to be buoyant about his reputation. Mushwana has been chosen by Reputation Poll International – a leading global reputation management firm – as being among the 2020 list of 100 most reputable Africans. Others include Olympic medallist Caster Semenya, world-renowned artist Angélique Kidjo, Amnesty International secretary-general Kumi Naidoo, Tunisian Human Rights League president Abdessattar Ben Moussa, Nobel Peace Prize laureate and Ethiopian President Abiy Ahmed, Alliance for a Green Revolution...

