South African philanthropist makes Africa’s 100 most reputable list

In a world where it has not become uncommon for whistleblowers to expose incidents of corruption and malfeasance involving high-profile rogue figures, South African philanthropist Collen Mashawana has every reason to be buoyant about his reputation.

Mushwana has been chosen by Reputation Poll International – a leading global reputation management firm – as being among the 2020 list of 100 most reputable Africans.

Others include Olympic medallist Caster Semenya, world-renowned artist Angélique Kidjo, Amnesty International secretary-general Kumi Naidoo, Tunisian Human Rights League president Abdessattar Ben Moussa, Nobel Peace Prize laureate and Ethiopian President Abiy Ahmed, Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa president Agnes Kalibata, South African Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize, entrepreneur Basetsana Kumalo, George Washington University Professor Catherine Adoyo, Deloitte Africa CEO Lwazi Bam, World Health Organisation regional director for Africa Dr Matshidiso Moeti, businesswoman and author Dr Nobuhle Dlamini Nxasana, executive director for UN Women Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, entrepreneur Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe, director of National Prosecuting Authority Shamila Batohi, co-chair of Global HIV Prevention Coalition Sheila Tlou, UN Under Secretary General and executive director of UNECA Vera Songwe, UNAIDS director Dr Winnie Byanyima and University of Pretoria chancellor Professor Wiseman Nkuhlu.

The Collen Mashawana Foundation has been in the forefront of poverty-alleviation campaigns in South Africa, which have included:

Donation of personal protective clothing to township-based healthcare facilities during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Involvement in self-help and school refurbishment projects, which have included the Vakoma Home for the Frail Older Persons in Chiawelo.

Donation of food parcels to communities in Limpopo’s Vhembe District Municipality.

Said Mashawana: “Among many of our achievements, in 2018 the Collen Mashawana Foundation, joined hands with the Lekgau Mathabathe Foundation, as well as Afribiz Invest in adopting Morris Isaacson High School in Soweto – known for having been at the forefront of the June 16 resistance against the use of Afrikaans as a medium of instruction.

“We adopted the school as one of our beneficiaries.

“Since then, we have annually spent June 16, painting the walls and renovating the school classrooms with an objective of ensuring that the institution remains in a good condition in honour of the heroes of 1976,” said Mashawana.

“A commitment to restore dignity to disadvantaged communities in the country is what has always given me, the team and our partners, a motivation to render assistance to various needy areas.

“I have been humbled for being chosen by the Reputation Poll International to be among the 100 most reputable Africans – a tribute to all those who seek to make a difference in the lives of our communities,” he added.

